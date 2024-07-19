WPSU Jazz Archive - July 19, 2024
An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on July 19, 2024 and hosted by Greg Petersen.
The show features tracks from Loudon Wainwright III with Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Junior Mance, Joshua Redman, Louis Armstrong,, Herbie Mann, Herbie Hancock with Norah Jones, Henry Mancini & Snarky Puppy, Eddie Henderson, Dave Brubeck & Joe Lavano, Count Basie, Cleo Laine, Larry Goldings, Rachel Price & Lake Street Dive, J.J. Johnson, Helen Merrill with Stan Getz, Gerry Mulligan & Ben Webster, Joe Pass And John Pisano, and more.
Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.