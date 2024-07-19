© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
WPSU Jazz Archive - July 19, 2024

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published July 19, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Marcelo Costa
/
Creative Commons Attribution 2.0
Norah Jones performing at Parque Independência in 2010.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on July 19, 2024 and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show features tracks from Loudon Wainwright III with Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Junior Mance, Joshua Redman, Louis Armstrong,, Herbie Mann, Herbie Hancock with Norah Jones, Henry Mancini & Snarky Puppy, Eddie Henderson, Dave Brubeck & Joe Lavano, Count Basie, Cleo Laine, Larry Goldings, Rachel Price & Lake Street Dive, J.J. Johnson, Helen Merrill with Stan Getz, Gerry Mulligan & Ben Webster, Joe Pass And John Pisano, and more.

Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is now serves as the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
