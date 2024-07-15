© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
WPSU Blues Archive - July 13, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published July 13, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Patrick Carney, left, and Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys perform at the 8th annual Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes / AP
/
Invision
Patrick Carney, left, and Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys perform at the 8th annual Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in New York.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, July 13,, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Dorothy Love Coates, B.B. King with John Lee Hooker, Bob Dylan, Nina Simone, Mel Tormé, Canned Heat, Rev, Alex Bradford and the Stone Temple Baptist Church Singers, Keb’ Mo’, Mary Flower, The Z Three, Otis Spann, Mississippi John Hurt, Dan Auerbach, The Five Blind Boys of Alabama, The Black Keys, Rory Block, Rev. Gary Davis, Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals, Jimmy Rogers, The John Butler Trio, Guy Davis, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
