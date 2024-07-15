WPSU Blues Archive - July 13, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, July 13,, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Dorothy Love Coates, B.B. King with John Lee Hooker, Bob Dylan, Nina Simone, Mel Tormé, Canned Heat, Rev, Alex Bradford and the Stone Temple Baptist Church Singers, Keb’ Mo’, Mary Flower, The Z Three, Otis Spann, Mississippi John Hurt, Dan Auerbach, The Five Blind Boys of Alabama, The Black Keys, Rory Block, Rev. Gary Davis, Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals, Jimmy Rogers, The John Butler Trio, Guy Davis, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.