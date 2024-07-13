© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - July 12, 2024

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published July 12, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Bucknell University Digital Archives
Phil Haynes

An archived recording of the WPSU Jazz show as aired on Friday, July 12, 2024 feature an encore presentation of a concert from our Jazz@ThePalmer series, featuring The Phil Haynes Trio recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in July 2012.

The musicians in the group include:
Phil Haynes on drums
Tim Warfield on saxophone
Joshua Davis on bass

This concert was recorded by WPSU as part of the Jazz@ThePalmer series and is supported in part by McQuaide Blasko Attorneys at Law.

The concert was recorded and produced for broadcast by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer and to Catherine Dupuis.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is now serves as the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
