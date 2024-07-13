WPSU Jazz Archive - July 12, 2024

An archived recording of the WPSU Jazz show as aired on Friday, July 12, 2024 feature an encore presentation of a concert from our Jazz@ThePalmer series, featuring The Phil Haynes Trio recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in July 2012.

The musicians in the group include:

Phil Haynes on drums

Tim Warfield on saxophone

Joshua Davis on bass

This concert was recorded by WPSU as part of the Jazz@ThePalmer series and is supported in part by McQuaide Blasko Attorneys at Law.

The concert was recorded and produced for broadcast by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer and to Catherine Dupuis.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.