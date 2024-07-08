WPSU Blues Archive - July 6, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, July 6,, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from The Temptations, The White Stripes, Galactic, Brownie McGhee, J.J. Cale, Sleepy John Estes, North Mississippi Allstars, Mississippi Heat, Rory Gallagher, Leadbelly, Alabama Shakes, Muddy Waters with Johnny Winter & James Cotton, The Allman Brothers Band, Woody Guthrie, Lord Luther, Mississippi John Hurt, Canned Heat, Ry Cooder, Parliament, The Black Keys, Siegel-Schwall, Charlie Musselwhite, Sonny Boy Williamson II, Delbert McClinton, and more.

