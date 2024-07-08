© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - July 6, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published July 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Thom Johnston
/
CC BY 2.0
Jack and Meg White (The White Stripes) giving an impromptu concert to fans on a bus in Winnipeg, Manitoba, 2007.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, July 6,, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from The Temptations, The White Stripes, Galactic, Brownie McGhee, J.J. Cale, Sleepy John Estes, North Mississippi Allstars, Mississippi Heat, Rory Gallagher, Leadbelly, Alabama Shakes, Muddy Waters with Johnny Winter & James Cotton, The Allman Brothers Band, Woody Guthrie, Lord Luther, Mississippi John Hurt, Canned Heat, Ry Cooder, Parliament, The Black Keys, Siegel-Schwall, Charlie Musselwhite, Sonny Boy Williamson II, Delbert McClinton, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
