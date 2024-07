An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, June 29, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Taj Mahal & The Pointer Sisters, Ry Cooder, The Black Keys, The Dixie Hummingbirds, Josh Ritter, Etta James, Nina Simone, Odetta, Frank Zappa, Leon Redbone, Seasick Steve, Otis Redding, B.B. King, Mississippi John Hurt, Memphis Slim, Doc & Merle Watson, Bob Brozman, and more.

