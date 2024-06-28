© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - June 28, 2024

WPSU | By John Pozza
Published June 28, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Sarah Vaughan sings at Carnegie Hall, Tuesday, July 1, 1980 in New York. A tradition now at the Newport Jazz Festival, Vaughan attracts as audience as diverse as New York can provide. (AP Photo/Carlos Rene Perez)
Sarah Vaughan sings at Carnegie Hall, Tuesday, July 1, 1980 in New York.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on June 28, 2024 and hosted by John Pozza.

The show features tracks from Lauryn Hill, Chris Botti, Stanley Turrentine, Anita O’Day, Grover Washington, Jr., George Benson, Benny Benack III, David Sanborn, Herbie Hancock, Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie & His Orchestra, Miles Davis Nonet, Charlie Parker, Louis Armstrong, Sarah Vaughn & Her Trio, Chet Baker & Gerry Mulligan, Billie Holiday, Dave Koz, The Yellowjackets, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
John Pozza, of Brookville, is an author, quality early learning advocate, veteran broadcast journalist and WPSU Board member. John is a graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown and did post graduate study at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He retired in 2020 from the Region 1 Early Learning Resource Center based at the Northwest Institute of Research in Erie, but keeps active as a rotating host of the WPSU Jazz Show. John is also a contributor to the Watershed Books and Literary Arts Center in Brookville, which publishes the Watershed Journal literary magazine. He has authored three books, including The Summer of ‘66, when he lived as a young boy with his grandparents in Philly discovering his family’s unique genealogy; Conversations on The Neighborhood on the lasting legacy of Fred Rogers; and his memoir, Was Anybody Really Listening? His Ask the Expert Quality Early Learning podcast can be heard on the You Tube, Sound Cloud and Connect FM apps.
