WPSU Jazz Archive - June 21, 2024

WPSU | By Amy Lorek
Published June 21, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
at a sunrise concert marking International Jazz Day in New Orleans, Monday, April 30, 2012. The performance, at Congo Square near the French Quarter, is one of two in the United States that day; the other is in the evening in New York. Thousands of people across the globe are expected to participate in International Jazz Day, including events in Belgium, France, Brazil, Algeria and Russia. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
/
AP
Jeff "Tain" Watts performs at a sunrise concert marking International Jazz Day in New Orleans, Monday, April 30, 2012.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on June 21, 2024 and hosted by Amy Lorek.

The show features tracks from Woody Herman & his Thundering Herd, Jon Hendricks and the All Stars, Al Grey, John Bunch with Phil Flanigan, Art Pepper Quartet, Jeff "Tain” Watts, Fred Wesley, Roy Wiegand Big Band, Dave Tidball, Frank Morgan, Hersch Bullen, Hank Crawford, Larry Goldings, Turk Mauro, Down to the Bone, Jerry Gonzalez, Cal Tjader, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Amy Lorek
Amy E. Lorek serves as the Assistant Director For Engagement And Learning For The Center For Healthy Aging at Penn State. Her research focuses on the psychological and sociological processes related to successful, healthy aging. Amy volunteers her time as a host for WPSU Jazz and as a WPSU host for Weekend Edition.
