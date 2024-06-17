© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - June 15, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published June 15, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
CHAMPAIGN, IL, September 23, 1985 -- Country Singer Willie Nelson joined folk and rock singer Bob Dylan, right, on stage before more than 78,000 people attending the Farm Aid benefit concert Sunday, September 23, 1985 at the University of Illinois football stadium. Nelson was the driving force behind the 14-hour concert, which included more the 50 stars of country, rock, blues and bluegrass. (AP Photo)
Country Singer Willie Nelson joined folk and rock singer Bob Dylan, right, on stage before more than 78,000 people attending the Farm Aid benefit concert Sunday, September 23, 1985 at the University of Illinois football stadium. Nelson was the driving force behind the 14-hour concert, which included more the 50 stars of country, rock, blues and bluegrass.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, June 15, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Bill Morrissey, The Black Keys, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Muddy Waters, Bob Dylan & The Band, Etta James, Frank Zappa, Dave Van Ronk, Willie Nelson, Lead Belly & Josh White, Junior Kimbrough, Big Bill Broonzy, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, J.J. Cale, Willie Dixon, Grady Jackson, King Curtis, The Drive Band, Susan Tedeschi, Led Zeppelin, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
