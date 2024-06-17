WPSU Blues Archive - June 15, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, June 15, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Bill Morrissey, The Black Keys, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Muddy Waters, Bob Dylan & The Band, Etta James, Frank Zappa, Dave Van Ronk, Willie Nelson, Lead Belly & Josh White, Junior Kimbrough, Big Bill Broonzy, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, J.J. Cale, Willie Dixon, Grady Jackson, King Curtis, The Drive Band, Susan Tedeschi, Led Zeppelin, and more.

