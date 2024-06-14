WPSU Jazz Archive - June 14, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on June 14, 2024 and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show features tracks from John Armato featuringLisa Henry & Doug Talley, George Mraz, Geoffrey Keezer & Benny Green, Los Lonely Boys, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, Stan Getz with João Gilberto & Astrud Gilberto, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra & Freda Payne, Herbie Mann & Phil Woods, Gregg August Sextet, Gerry Mulligan and Paul Desmond, Ella Fitzgerald, Eddie Henderson, Al Grey, Louis Armstrong, Milt Jackson, Miles Davis, Oscar Peterson Trio, Joshua Redman, and more.

