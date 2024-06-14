© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - June 14, 2024

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published June 14, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Oscar Peterson plays on the $35, 000 Bosendorfer Imperial, billed as the world's largest and most expensive piano, at the Newport Jazz Festival at Carnegie Hall Thursday, July 1, 1977 in New York. It was Peterson's first appearance at the festival in four years.
AP Photo
/
AP
Oscar Peterson plays on the $35, 000 Bosendorfer Imperial, billed as the world's largest and most expensive piano, at the Newport Jazz Festival at Carnegie Hall Thursday, July 1, 1977 in New York. It was Peterson's first appearance at the festival in four years.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on June 14, 2024 and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show features tracks from John Armato featuringLisa Henry & Doug Talley, George Mraz, Geoffrey Keezer & Benny Green, Los Lonely Boys, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, Stan Getz with João Gilberto & Astrud Gilberto, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra & Freda Payne, Herbie Mann & Phil Woods, Gregg August Sextet, Gerry Mulligan and Paul Desmond, Ella Fitzgerald, Eddie Henderson, Al Grey, Louis Armstrong, Milt Jackson, Miles Davis, Oscar Peterson Trio, Joshua Redman, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is now serves as the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
