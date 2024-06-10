WPSU Blues Archive - June 8, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, June 8, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Jack White, Bukka White, The Five Blind Boys of Alabama, John Lee Hooker, Seth Walker, Cory Harris, Big Bill Broonzy, Charlie Musslewhite, Sue Foley, Eric Bibb and Eric Gales, Little Wilton, Charlie Crockett, Brownie McGhee, Frank Zappa, Mary Flower, Devil In a Woodpile, Robert Johnson, Bob Brozman, Blind Willie McTell, Samantha Fish, Muddy Waters, Dave “Honeyboy” Edwards, The Cold Stairs, Mark Hummel, and more.

