WPSU Blues Archive - June 8, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published June 8, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Salamanamanjaro
/
CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Samantha Fish performing on May 28, 2019 at the Kaufleuten club in Zurich.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, June 8, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Jack White, Bukka White, The Five Blind Boys of Alabama, John Lee Hooker, Seth Walker, Cory Harris, Big Bill Broonzy, Charlie Musslewhite, Sue Foley, Eric Bibb and Eric Gales, Little Wilton, Charlie Crockett, Brownie McGhee, Frank Zappa, Mary Flower, Devil In a Woodpile, Robert Johnson, Bob Brozman, Blind Willie McTell, Samantha Fish, Muddy Waters, Dave “Honeyboy” Edwards, The Cold Stairs, Mark Hummel, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
