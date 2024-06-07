© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
WPSU Jazz Archive - June 7, 2024

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published June 7, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT

A presentation of a live concert from our Jazz@ThePalmer series, featuring Penn State's Center Dimension Jazz Combo, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in February 2020, and broadcast on June 7, 2024.

The musicians in the group are:
Geoff Schneider - Saxophone
Anton Fatula - Tenor Saxophone
Connor Frederick - Trombone
Alex Samsol - Bass
Jack Buglio - Drums
Ncik Calabrese -Guitar

This concert was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears.

The concert was recorded and produced for broadcast by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is now serves as the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen