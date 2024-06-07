WPSU Jazz Archive - June 7, 2024

A presentation of a live concert from our Jazz@ThePalmer series, featuring Penn State's Center Dimension Jazz Combo, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in February 2020, and broadcast on June 7, 2024.

The musicians in the group are:

Geoff Schneider - Saxophone

Anton Fatula - Tenor Saxophone

Connor Frederick - Trombone

Alex Samsol - Bass

Jack Buglio - Drums

Ncik Calabrese -Guitar

This concert was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears.

The concert was recorded and produced for broadcast by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.

