WPSU Jazz Archive - June 7, 2024
A presentation of a live concert from our Jazz@ThePalmer series, featuring Penn State's Center Dimension Jazz Combo, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in February 2020, and broadcast on June 7, 2024.
The musicians in the group are:
Geoff Schneider - Saxophone
Anton Fatula - Tenor Saxophone
Connor Frederick - Trombone
Alex Samsol - Bass
Jack Buglio - Drums
Ncik Calabrese -Guitar
This concert was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears.
The concert was recorded and produced for broadcast by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.
Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.