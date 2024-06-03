© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - June 1, 2024

WPSU | By Adam McMillen
Published June 1, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Dressed in a padded man's suit and straw Stetson, Big Mama Thornton grabs her harmonica as she lets loose at the Newport Jazz Festival at New York's Avery Fisher Hall, July 2, 1980 in a program devoted to the women who sing the blues. (AP Photo/Carlos Rene Perez)
Carlos Rene Perez
/
AP
Dressed in a padded man's suit and straw Stetson, Big Mama Thornton grabs her harmonica as she lets loose at the Newport Jazz Festival at New York's Avery Fisher Hall, July 2, 1980 in a program devoted to the women who sing the blues.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, June 1, 2024 and hosted by Adam McMillen.

The broadcast includes tracks from Corey Henry, Erma Thomas, Scott H. Byron, John Lee Hooker, Tommy Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Eric Bibb, Wolfgang Valbrun, Ikebe Shakedown, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Eddie Cochran, Ramsay Midwood, San & Starr, Bootsy Collins, Rebirth Brass Band, Jason Isabel & The Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Thee Sinseers & Joey Quinones, Allen Toussaint, Otis Spann, Big Mama Thornton, J J Grey & Mofro, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
