WPSU Blues Archive - June 1, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, June 1, 2024 and hosted by Adam McMillen.

The broadcast includes tracks from Corey Henry, Erma Thomas, Scott H. Byron, John Lee Hooker, Tommy Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Eric Bibb, Wolfgang Valbrun, Ikebe Shakedown, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Eddie Cochran, Ramsay Midwood, San & Starr, Bootsy Collins, Rebirth Brass Band, Jason Isabel & The Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Thee Sinseers & Joey Quinones, Allen Toussaint, Otis Spann, Big Mama Thornton, J J Grey & Mofro, and more.

