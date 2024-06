An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on May 31, 2024 and hosted by Rana Glick.

The show features tracks from Shirley Horn, Nat King Cole, Josh White, Nina Simone, Sonny Rollins with Coleman Hawkins, Billie Holiday, Diana Krall, Chet Baker, Dianne Reeves, Abbey Lincoln, and more.

