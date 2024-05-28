WPSU Blues Archive - May 25, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, May 25, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from PG&E, Bukka White, Dan Auerbach, Mississippi John Hurt, Memphis Slim, Roy Bookbinder, Mary Flower, B.B. King, Doc Watson, Albert King, Susan Tedeschi, Lead Belly, Seasick Steve, Rev. Gary Davis, The Allman Brothers, Charlie Musselwhite, The Band, J.J. Cale, The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Green Mountain Blues, Clothesline Revival, Grateful Dead and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.