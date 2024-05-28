© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Blues Archive - May 25, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published May 25, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Susan Tedeschi performs at Icon: The Life And Legacy Of B.B. King at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Rich Fury / AP
/
Invision
Susan Tedeschi performs at Icon: The Life And Legacy Of B.B. King at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, May 25, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from PG&E, Bukka White, Dan Auerbach, Mississippi John Hurt, Memphis Slim, Roy Bookbinder, Mary Flower, B.B. King, Doc Watson, Albert King, Susan Tedeschi, Lead Belly, Seasick Steve, Rev. Gary Davis, The Allman Brothers, Charlie Musselwhite, The Band, J.J. Cale, The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Green Mountain Blues, Clothesline Revival, Grateful Dead and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel