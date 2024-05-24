WPSU Jazz Archive - May 24, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on May 24, 2024 and hosted by John Pozza.

The show features tracks from Louis Armstrong, Stan Getz & Charlie Byrd, John Coltrane & Duke Ellington, Max Bessesen Quintet, David Sanborn, James Witherite, Spyro Gyra, Lauryn Hill, Claude Bolling & Yo Yo Ma, George Benson, Patti Austin, Herbie Hancock, Grover Washington Jr., Chuck Mangione, Al Jarreau, Dizzy Gillespie Quartet, and more.

