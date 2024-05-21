© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - May 18, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published May 18, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
James J. Kriegsmann - Originally published as a publicity photo by Mercury Records.
/
Public Domain
Publicity portrait of American blues musician Big Bill Broonzy, 1951, with a Gibson L-7 guitar.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, May 18, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from B.B. King, Rev. Gary Davis, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Buddy Guy with Junior Wells, Missing Person Soup Kitchen Gospel Quartet, Elmore James, Johnny Rivers, Frank Zappa, Aretha Franklin, Candy Zappa, Big Bill Broonzy, The Yardbirds, Dr. John, Carolina Chocolate Drops, John Lee Hooker, Sonny Boy Williamson, Canned Heat, Chuck Willis, J.J. Cale, The Old 97's, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
