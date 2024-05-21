WPSU Blues Archive - May 18, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, May 18, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from B.B. King, Rev. Gary Davis, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Buddy Guy with Junior Wells, Missing Person Soup Kitchen Gospel Quartet, Elmore James, Johnny Rivers, Frank Zappa, Aretha Franklin, Candy Zappa, Big Bill Broonzy, The Yardbirds, Dr. John, Carolina Chocolate Drops, John Lee Hooker, Sonny Boy Williamson, Canned Heat, Chuck Willis, J.J. Cale, The Old 97's, and more.

