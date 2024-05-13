© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - May 11, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published May 11, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
FILE - Duane Eddy performs on the third day of the 2014 Stagecoach Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field, April 27, 2014, in Indio, Calif. Eddy, a pioneering guitar hero whose reverberating electric sound on instrumentals such as "Rebel Rouser" and “Peter Gunn” helped put the twang in early rock 'n' roll and influenced George Harrison, Bruce Springsteen and countless other musicians, died of cancer Tuesday, April 30, 2024. He was 86.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, May 11, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Frank Zappa, Alabama Shakes, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Led Zeppelin, Lead Belly, The Soujourners, Rev. Gary Davis, Sly & The Family Stone, Bob Dylan, Mississippi John Hurt, Muddy Waters with James Cotten and Johnny Winter, The Blues Brothers, Doc Watson, Ray Charles, Jack White, Catfish Keith, Tom Waits, The Four Blazes, Rory Block, Albert King, Duane Eddy, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
