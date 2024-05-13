WPSU Blues Archive - May 11, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, May 11, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Frank Zappa, Alabama Shakes, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Led Zeppelin, Lead Belly, The Soujourners, Rev. Gary Davis, Sly & The Family Stone, Bob Dylan, Mississippi John Hurt, Muddy Waters with James Cotten and Johnny Winter, The Blues Brothers, Doc Watson, Ray Charles, Jack White, Catfish Keith, Tom Waits, The Four Blazes, Rory Block, Albert King, Duane Eddy, and more.

