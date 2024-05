An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on May 10, 2024 and hosted by Rana Glick.

The show features tracks from the Branford Marsalis Trio, Thelonious Monk, Charles Mingus, Lester Young, John Coltrane Quartet, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Dave Brubeck & Peter, Paul, & Mary.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.