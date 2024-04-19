WPSU Jazz Archive - April 19, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on April 19, 2024 and hosted by John Pozza.

The show features tracks from the Dizzie Gillespie Sextet, David Sanborn, Grover Washington, Jr., Bob James, George Benson, Anita Baker, Michael Bolton, Benny Benack, Earl Klugh, Doc Severinson, Al DiMiola, Herbie Hancock Gerry Mulligan & Ben Webster, Harry Connick, Jr., Tony Bennett, Waymon Tisdale, Horace Silver & The Jazz Messengers, Clifford Brown & Max Roach, and more.

