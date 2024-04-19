© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Jazz Archive - April 19, 2024

WPSU | By John Pozza
Published April 19, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
George Benson performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, April 29, 2018, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris / AP
/
Invision
George Benson performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, April 29, 2018, in New Orleans.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on April 19, 2024 and hosted by John Pozza.

The show features tracks from the Dizzie Gillespie Sextet, David Sanborn, Grover Washington, Jr., Bob James, George Benson, Anita Baker, Michael Bolton, Benny Benack, Earl Klugh, Doc Severinson, Al DiMiola, Herbie Hancock Gerry Mulligan & Ben Webster, Harry Connick, Jr., Tony Bennett, Waymon Tisdale, Horace Silver & The Jazz Messengers, Clifford Brown & Max Roach, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
John Pozza
John Pozza, of Brookville, is an early childhood education advocate and veteran broadcast journalist. John is a speech communications and journalism graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown, and did post-graduate study in technical communications at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He retired from the Region 1 Early Learning Resource Center based at the Northwest Institute of Research (NWIR) in Erie in 2020, but keeps active as a regular columnist for the Brookville, Brockway and Clarion Mirror, the PA Wilds online blog and as a contributing writer for Watershed Books and Literary Arts Center in Brookville, which publishes the Watershed Journal literary magazine and helped publish his book, “Conversations on The Neighborhood” on the legacy of Fred Rogers, and his memoir, “Was Anybody Really Listening?” His Ask the Expert Quality Early Learning Talk Show podcast can also be heard on You Tube and SoundCloud.com.
See stories by John Pozza