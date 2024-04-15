WPSU Blues Archive - April 13, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, April 13, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Mississippi John Hurt, Tuck & Patti, The Sojourners, Joe & Eddie, Hank Williams Jr., Otis Spann, Eric Bibb, Canned Heat, Peter Green, Percy Sledge, Susan Tedeschi, Little Walter, Lead Belly, Charlie Crockett, Fats Domino, Steve Miller Band, Sean Murphy, Uncle Tupelo, Frank Zappa, Booker T. Laury, and more.

