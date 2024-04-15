© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - April 13, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published April 13, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
British rock and blues guitarist Peter Green, a founding member of Fleetwood Mac, warms up backstage before performing with his own band, Peter Green's Splinter Group, at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill Saturday, April 7, 2001, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
MARK LENNIHAN
/
AP
British rock and blues guitarist Peter Green, a founding member of Fleetwood Mac, warms up backstage before performing with his own band, Peter Green's Splinter Group, at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill Saturday, April 7, 2001, in New York.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, April 13, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Mississippi John Hurt, Tuck & Patti, The Sojourners, Joe & Eddie, Hank Williams Jr., Otis Spann, Eric Bibb, Canned Heat, Peter Green, Percy Sledge, Susan Tedeschi, Little Walter, Lead Belly, Charlie Crockett, Fats Domino, Steve Miller Band, Sean Murphy, Uncle Tupelo, Frank Zappa, Booker T. Laury, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
