WPSU Blues Archive - March 30, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, March 30, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Merle Travis, Siegel-Schwall Band, Leo Kottke, Taj Mahal, Ry Cooder, Frank Zappa, The North Mississippi All Stars, Nina Simone, Rev. Gary Davis, Seasick Steve, The Beatles, Bertha Chippie Hill, Eric Bibb, Joe Daniels & His Hot Shots, Buddy Guy, Mary Flower, Muddy Waters, Roy Bookbinder, Greg Brown, Earl Gaines, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and more.

