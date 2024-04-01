© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Blues Archive - March 30, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published March 30, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Buddy Guy performs during Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris / AP
/
Invision
Buddy Guy performs during Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, March 30, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Merle Travis, Siegel-Schwall Band, Leo Kottke, Taj Mahal, Ry Cooder, Frank Zappa, The North Mississippi All Stars, Nina Simone, Rev. Gary Davis, Seasick Steve, The Beatles, Bertha Chippie Hill, Eric Bibb, Joe Daniels & His Hot Shots, Buddy Guy, Mary Flower, Muddy Waters, Roy Bookbinder, Greg Brown, Earl Gaines, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel