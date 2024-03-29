© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - March 29, 2024

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published March 29, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT

An archive recording of WPSU Jazz as broadcast on March 29, 2024, featuring a live concert from the Jazz@the Palmer series, featuring The Elizabeth Webb Trio, recorded at The Palmer Museum of Art in October 2019.

The musicians in the group are:
Elizabeth Webb - vocals
Mac Himes - guitar
Jim Robinson - bass

This concert was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears.

Craig Johnson and Jeff Hughes recorded and produced the show. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.

Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is now serves as the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
