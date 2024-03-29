WPSU Jazz Archive - March 29, 2024

An archive recording of WPSU Jazz as broadcast on March 29, 2024, featuring a live concert from the Jazz@the Palmer series, featuring The Elizabeth Webb Trio, recorded at The Palmer Museum of Art in October 2019.

The musicians in the group are:

Elizabeth Webb - vocals

Mac Himes - guitar

Jim Robinson - bass

This concert was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears.

Craig Johnson and Jeff Hughes recorded and produced the show. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.

Listen to recent WPSU Jazz shows here.