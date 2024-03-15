© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - March 15, 2024

WPSU | By John Pozza
Published March 15, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Michael Buble performs on stage at the O2 Arena in London, Sunday, Mar. 26, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Scott Garfitt / AP
Invision
Michael Bublé performs on stage at the O2 Arena in London, Sunday, Mar. 26, 2022.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on March 15, 2024 and hosted by John Pozza.

The show features tracks from Joe Lehr, Tony Bennett with Doc Severinson & The Tonight Show Orchestra, Peter White, Max Bessesen Quintet, Miles Davis, George Benson, John Coltrane, Harry Connick Jr., Sonny Rollins, Esperanza Spalding, Michael Bublé, Herbie Hancock, Diana Krall, Chuck Mangione, Natalie & Nat King Cole, Earl Klugh, Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, Brian Culbertson, Dr. Zoot, Pete Fountain, Charlie Parker Quintet, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
John Pozza
John Pozza, of Brookville, is an early childhood education advocate and veteran broadcast journalist. John is a speech communications and journalism graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown, and did post-graduate study in technical communications at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He retired from the Region 1 Early Learning Resource Center based at the Northwest Institute of Research (NWIR) in Erie in 2020, but keeps active as a regular columnist for the Brookville, Brockway and Clarion Mirror, the PA Wilds online blog and as a contributing writer for Watershed Books and Literary Arts Center in Brookville, which publishes the Watershed Journal literary magazine and helped publish his book, “Conversations on The Neighborhood” on the legacy of Fred Rogers, and his memoir, “Was Anybody Really Listening?” His Ask the Expert Quality Early Learning Talk Show podcast can also be heard on You Tube and SoundCloud.com.
