WPSU Blues Archive - March 9, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published March 9, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
In this June 27, 1985, file photo, Nina Simone performs at Avery Fisher Hall in New York. The dilapidated wooden cottage in North Carolina that was the birthplace of singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone now has the protection of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The trust said in a news release Tuesday, June 19, 2018, that it will develop and find a new use for the house in Tryon where Simone was born in 1933. (AP Photo/Rene Perez, File)
Rene Perez
/
AP
In this June 27, 1985, file photo, Nina Simone performs at Avery Fisher Hall in New York.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, March 9, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Corky Siegel, Jesse Fuller, Hazmat Modine, Rev. Horton Heat, Mississippi John Hurt, North Mississippi All Stars, Mose Allison, Dan Zanes, Mavis Staples, Cody ChesnuTT, Nina Simone, Felice Brothers, Watermelon Slim, Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Chris Smither, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
