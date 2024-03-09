WPSU Blues Archive - March 9, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, March 9, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Corky Siegel, Jesse Fuller, Hazmat Modine, Rev. Horton Heat, Mississippi John Hurt, North Mississippi All Stars, Mose Allison, Dan Zanes, Mavis Staples, Cody ChesnuTT, Nina Simone, Felice Brothers, Watermelon Slim, Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Chris Smither, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues showshere.