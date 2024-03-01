© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - March 1, 2024

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published March 1, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
Rickie Lee Jones performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris / AP
/
Invision
Rickie Lee Jones performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in New Orleans.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, March 1, 2024, and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes holiday tracks from BBC Big Band, Rachael & Vilray, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Rickie Lee Jones, Stan Getz & Charlie Byrd, Take 6 with George Benson, Wayne Shorter, Lionel Hampton & His Quintet, Tony Bennett, Allen Toussaint, Ella Fitzgerald, Eric Clapton, Brad Mehldau Quartet, Branford Marsalis, David "Fathead” Newman, Duke Ellington Orchestra, Diana Krall with Elvis Costello & Sir Elton John, Louis Armstrong & His Orchestra, Oscar Peterson Trio with Clark Terry, and more.

Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
