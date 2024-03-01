WPSU Jazz Archive - March 1, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, March 1, 2024, and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes holiday tracks from BBC Big Band, Rachael & Vilray, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Rickie Lee Jones, Stan Getz & Charlie Byrd, Take 6 with George Benson, Wayne Shorter, Lionel Hampton & His Quintet, Tony Bennett, Allen Toussaint, Ella Fitzgerald, Eric Clapton, Brad Mehldau Quartet, Branford Marsalis, David "Fathead” Newman, Duke Ellington Orchestra, Diana Krall with Elvis Costello & Sir Elton John, Louis Armstrong & His Orchestra, Oscar Peterson Trio with Clark Terry, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Jazz shows here.