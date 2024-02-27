WPSU Blues Show - February 24, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, February 24, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Etta James, Taj Mahal Trio, The North Mississippi All Stars, Frank Zappa, Johnny Otis, Josh White, The White Stripes, Charlie Musselwhite, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Joanna Connor, Shemika Copeland, Lead Belly, Otis Rush, Mary Flower, Drink Small, Little Feat, Hugh Laurie, Al King, Eden Brandt, Doc & Merle Watson, Robert Lockwood Jr., Mike Bloomfield, and more.

