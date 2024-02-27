© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Blues Show - February 24, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published February 24, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
Jack and Meg White of the rock band "The White Stripes" arrive at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2004, in Los Angeles. "The White Stripes" are nominated for album of the year, best rock performance, best rock song and best alternative album. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J. TERRILL
/
AP
Jack and Meg White of the rock band "The White Stripes" arrive at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2004, in Los Angeles.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, February 24, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Etta James, Taj Mahal Trio, The North Mississippi All Stars, Frank Zappa, Johnny Otis, Josh White, The White Stripes, Charlie Musselwhite, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Joanna Connor, Shemika Copeland, Lead Belly, Otis Rush, Mary Flower, Drink Small, Little Feat, Hugh Laurie, Al King, Eden Brandt, Doc & Merle Watson, Robert Lockwood Jr., Mike Bloomfield, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
