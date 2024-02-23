© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Jazz Archive

WPSU | By Greg Petersen,
Craig Johnson
Published February 23, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on February 23, 2024 hosted by Greg Petersen.

This week, it’s an edition of Jazz@The Palmer recorded in March 2019 and featuring the Penn State student jazz combo “Dave’s Dogs.”

The group includes:
Jeff Schneider on tenor sax
Ian Robinson on alto sax
Ian Adams on trumpet
Colton Dietz on trombone
Jack Boligio on drums
Joe Weiss on piano
Alex Sampsel on bass

Performances include compositions by Don Stickler, Billy Strayhorn, Jerome Kern, Luiz Bonfa, Cole Porter, Miles Davis, Cedar Walton, Hoagy Carmichael, Horace Silver, and Thelonious Monk.

The concert series is made possible in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears.

The concert was recorded and mixed by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson from the Palmer.

Listen to recent WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen
Craig Johnson
Craig Johnson is your local host for weekday All Things Considered. Craig makes his home in the State College area with his wife, daughter and son. He’s been involved in radio broadcasting since 1977 when he got a part-time job while still in high school at a radio station in Somerset, PA. He graduated from Juniata College in Huntingdon, PA with a BA in music. (And he can play the guitar just like ringin’ a bell)
See stories by Craig Johnson