WPSU Jazz Archive

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on February 23, 2024 hosted by Greg Petersen.

This week, it’s an edition of Jazz@The Palmer recorded in March 2019 and featuring the Penn State student jazz combo “Dave’s Dogs.”

The group includes:

Jeff Schneider on tenor sax

Ian Robinson on alto sax

Ian Adams on trumpet

Colton Dietz on trombone

Jack Boligio on drums

Joe Weiss on piano

Alex Sampsel on bass

Performances include compositions by Don Stickler, Billy Strayhorn, Jerome Kern, Luiz Bonfa, Cole Porter, Miles Davis, Cedar Walton, Hoagy Carmichael, Horace Silver, and Thelonious Monk.

The concert series is made possible in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears.

The concert was recorded and mixed by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson from the Palmer.

