An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, February 17, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Dave Van Ronk, Gil Scott Heron, The Black Keys, Leo Kottke, R.L. Burnside, Hazmat Modine, Bob Dylan & The Band, Idris Mohamed, Jimmy Rogers, John Lee Hooker Jr., Johnny Cash, Howlin’ Wolf, Mary Flower, Mississippi John Hurt, Leonard Cohen, Etta James, Elvis Presley, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.