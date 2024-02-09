© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - February 9, 2024

WPSU | By John Pozza
Published February 9, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
Geert Vandepoele via Creative Commons
Ornette Coleman plays his Selmer alto saxophone (with low A) at The Hague in 1994.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on February 9, 2024 and hosted by John Pozza.

The show features tracks from Thelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie Quartet, Charlie Parker, Louis Armstrong, Sarah Vaughn, Chet Baker & Gerry Mulligan, Cecil Taylor Trio, Ornette Coleman, Charles Mingus, John Coltrane Quartet, Grover Washington, Jr., Herbie Hancock, Earl Klugh Trio, Dexter Gordon, Wynton Marsalis Cassandra Wilson, Esperanza Spalding, Benny Benack III, Diana Krall, Harry Connick, Jr., Chuck Mangione, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
John Pozza, of Brookville, is an early childhood education advocate and veteran broadcast journalist. John is a speech communications and journalism graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown, and did post-graduate study in technical communications at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He retired from the Region 1 Early Learning Resource Center based at the Northwest Institute of Research (NWIR) in Erie in 2020, but keeps active as a regular columnist for the Brookville, Brockway and Clarion Mirror, the PA Wilds online blog and as a contributing writer for Watershed Books and Literary Arts Center in Brookville, which publishes the Watershed Journal literary magazine and helped publish his book, “Conversations on The Neighborhood” on the legacy of Fred Rogers, and his memoir, “Was Anybody Really Listening?” His Ask the Expert Quality Early Learning Talk Show podcast can also be heard on You Tube and SoundCloud.com.
