WPSU Jazz Archive - February 9, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on February 9, 2024 and hosted by John Pozza.

The show features tracks from Thelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie Quartet, Charlie Parker, Louis Armstrong, Sarah Vaughn, Chet Baker & Gerry Mulligan, Cecil Taylor Trio, Ornette Coleman, Charles Mingus, John Coltrane Quartet, Grover Washington, Jr., Herbie Hancock, Earl Klugh Trio, Dexter Gordon, Wynton Marsalis Cassandra Wilson, Esperanza Spalding, Benny Benack III, Diana Krall, Harry Connick, Jr., Chuck Mangione, and more.

