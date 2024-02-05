WPSU Blues Archive - February 3, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, February 3, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Rev. Gary Davis, David Bromberg, Chet Atkins, Taj Mahal, Britney Howard, Pyyengn Threadgill, Charles Brown, Catfish Keith, Chris Carter, Bob Dylan, Duane Burnside, R.L. Burnside, Willie Nelson & Leon Russell, The Jimmy Rogers All Stars, Dr. Ross, Tab Benoit, Tommy Castro, Tommy Johnson, Saffire - The Uppity Blues Women, Packrat’s Smokehouse, Chris Bouchillon, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.