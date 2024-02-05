© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - February 3, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published February 3, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
Willie Nelson performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2008, Friday, June 13, 2008, in Manchester, Tenn. (AP Photo/Bill Waugh)
Bill Waugh
/
AP
Willie Nelson performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2008, Friday, June 13, 2008, in Manchester, Tenn.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, February 3, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Rev. Gary Davis, David Bromberg, Chet Atkins, Taj Mahal, Britney Howard, Pyyengn Threadgill, Charles Brown, Catfish Keith, Chris Carter, Bob Dylan, Duane Burnside, R.L. Burnside, Willie Nelson & Leon Russell, The Jimmy Rogers All Stars, Dr. Ross, Tab Benoit, Tommy Castro, Tommy Johnson, Saffire - The Uppity Blues Women, Packrat’s Smokehouse, Chris Bouchillon, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
