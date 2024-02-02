WPSU Jazz Archive - February 2, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on February 2, 2024 and hosted by Any Lorek.

The show features tracks from Brass Tracks, Dave Brubeck Quartet, Jay Branford Septet, Alan Broadbent Trio, Hank Crawford & Jimmy McGriff, Dave Grusin, Max Groove, John Patitucci, Cal Tjader, Antonio Hart, Ellis Marsalis, The Jack Walrath Group, Avery Sharpe, Cedar Walton, Billie Holiday, Joe Pass, George Winston, and more.

