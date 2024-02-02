© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Jazz Archive - February 2, 2024

WPSU | By Amy Lorek
Published February 2, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
William P. Gottlieb Collection (Library of Congress).
Portrait of Billie Holiday, performing in New York, N.Y., in 1947

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on February 2, 2024 and hosted by Any Lorek.

The show features tracks from Brass Tracks, Dave Brubeck Quartet, Jay Branford Septet, Alan Broadbent Trio, Hank Crawford & Jimmy McGriff, Dave Grusin, Max Groove, John Patitucci, Cal Tjader, Antonio Hart, Ellis Marsalis, The Jack Walrath Group, Avery Sharpe, Cedar Walton, Billie Holiday, Joe Pass, George Winston, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Amy Lorek
See stories by Amy Lorek