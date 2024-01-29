WPSU Blues Archive - January 27, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, January 27, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Alabama Shakes, Haznat Modine, Mose Allison, Doc & Merle Watson, Jimi Hendrix, Mississippi John Hurt, Ry Cooder, The Beatles, AJ Ghent, The Word, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Albert Collins, Rev. Gary Davis, Elvin Bishop, Linnzi Zaorski, Rory Gallagher, Merle Davis, Mitch Kashmar, and more.

