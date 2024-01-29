© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - January 27, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published January 27, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
Alabama Shakes, from left, Zac Cockrell, Brittany Howard, Steve Johnson and Heath Fogg pose for a portrait at the 2015 Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 10, 2015, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Rich Fury / AP
/
Invision
Alabama Shakes, from left, Zac Cockrell, Brittany Howard, Steve Johnson and Heath Fogg pose for a portrait at the 2015 Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 10, 2015, in Indio, Calif.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, January 27, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Alabama Shakes, Haznat Modine, Mose Allison, Doc & Merle Watson, Jimi Hendrix, Mississippi John Hurt, Ry Cooder, The Beatles, AJ Ghent, The Word, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Albert Collins, Rev. Gary Davis, Elvin Bishop, Linnzi Zaorski, Rory Gallagher, Merle Davis, Mitch Kashmar, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
