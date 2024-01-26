© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Jazz Archive - January 26, 2024

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published January 26, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
Captain Glenn Miller, jazz band leader who has joined the Armed Forces, is shown as he packs for his assignment to the U.S. Air Corp at Maxwell Field, Ala., after completing basic training at Camp Mead, Baltimore, Md.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alton Glen "Glenn" Miller was an American big band conductor, arranger, composer, trombone player, and recording artist before and during World War II, when he was a Captain in the US Army Air Forces. His civilian band, Glenn Miller and His Orchestra were one of the most popular and successful bands of the 20th century and the big band era.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, January 26, 2024, and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes holiday tracks from Art Tatum, Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers, Billie Holiday, Dave Brubeck with Paul Desmond, Ella Fitzgerald, Gene Krupa with Anita O'Day & Roy Eldridge, Glenn Miller and His Orchestra, Louis Armstrong & All His Stars, Nina Simone, Rachael & Vilray (feat. Jon Batiste), Al Grey, Alvin Batiste, Art Pepper with Duke Jordan, Duke Ellington & John Coltrane, Dwight West, Ellis Marsalis, Louis Armstrong. Earl Klugh Trio, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen