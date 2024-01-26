WPSU Jazz Archive - January 26, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, January 26, 2024, and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes holiday tracks from Art Tatum, Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers, Billie Holiday, Dave Brubeck with Paul Desmond, Ella Fitzgerald, Gene Krupa with Anita O'Day & Roy Eldridge, Glenn Miller and His Orchestra, Louis Armstrong & All His Stars, Nina Simone, Rachael & Vilray (feat. Jon Batiste), Al Grey, Alvin Batiste, Art Pepper with Duke Jordan, Duke Ellington & John Coltrane, Dwight West, Ellis Marsalis, Louis Armstrong. Earl Klugh Trio, and more.

