WPSU Blues Archive - January 20, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published January 20, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
Courtesy: Shemekia Copeland at the Mahindra Blues Festival
Shemekia Copeland performs at the Mahindra Blues Festival - 2017

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, January 20, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Taj Mahal, Eaton Brent, Mississippi John Hurt, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Muddy Waters, Super Chicken, Shemekia Copeland, David Bromberg, Howlin’ Wolf, Memphis Slim, The Robins, Walter Taylor, Linda Hopkins, Big Joe Williams, The Yardbirds, Dan Auerbach, Doc Watson, Rev. Horton Heat, Ann Robson & Bob Margolin, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
