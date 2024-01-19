© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - January 19, 2024

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published January 19, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
Dan Riddle & Friends

A presentation of a live concert from WPSU’s Jazz@the Palmer series, featuring Dan Riddle and Friends, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in January 2019. The musicians in the group are: Dan Riddle - piano; Vocals - Amina Faye, Ariana Notartomaso, and Becca Sukauer.

The concert and radio show was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears. The concert was recorded and mixed by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson from the Palmer.

Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
