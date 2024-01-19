WPSU Jazz Archive - January 19, 2024

A presentation of a live concert from WPSU’s Jazz@the Palmer series, featuring Dan Riddle and Friends, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in January 2019. The musicians in the group are: Dan Riddle - piano; Vocals - Amina Faye, Ariana Notartomaso, and Becca Sukauer.

The concert and radio show was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears. The concert was recorded and mixed by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson from the Palmer.

