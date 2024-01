An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, January 13, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Willie Dixon, Buccka White, The North Mississippi Allstars, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Jesse Fuller, Etta James, The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Michael Hurley, Leo Kottke, Joe Williams, Buddy Guy, W.C. Clark, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Rev. Gary Davis, Jimi Hendrix, and more.

