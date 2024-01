An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on January 12, 2024 and hosted by Rana Glick.

Performances include tracks from Chet Baker, Sonny Stitt with Oscar Peterson, Lester Young, Benny Carter, Sonny Rollins, Blossom Dearie, Anita O'Day with Cal Tjader, Nina Simone, Peggy Lee, Julie London, Aretha Franklin, Dinah Washington, Betty Carter, Nancy Wilson, Dianne Reeves, Sarah Vaughan, and more.

