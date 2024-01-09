WPSU Blues Archive - January 6, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, January 6, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Leo Kottke, The Staples Singers, The Delta Bombers, The Flying Burrito Brothers, Hazmat Modine, The Black Keys, Roger Miller, Otis Redding, Greg Brown, Lucinda Williams, John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, Bob Seeger, Gregg Allman, Rev. Horton Heat, Albert King, Edwin Hawkins, and more.

