WPSU Blues Archive - January 6, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published January 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
British Blues pioneer John Mayall performs at the "Deutsche Museum" (German Museum) in Munich, West Germany, January 21, 1970 with his band the Bluesbreakers. (AP Photo/Claus Hampel)
CLAUS HAMPEL
/
AP
British Blues pioneer John Mayall performs at the "Deutsche Museum" (German Museum) in Munich, West Germany, January 21, 1970 with his band the Bluesbreakers.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, January 6, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Leo Kottke, The Staples Singers, The Delta Bombers, The Flying Burrito Brothers, Hazmat Modine, The Black Keys, Roger Miller, Otis Redding, Greg Brown, Lucinda Williams, John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, Bob Seeger, Gregg Allman, Rev. Horton Heat, Albert King, Edwin Hawkins, and more.

Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
