WPSU Jazz Archive - January 5, 2024

WPSU | By John Pozza
Published January 5, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
Chuck Mangione on stage with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo, N.Y. on Friday, May 1, 2009.
Don Heupel
/
AP
An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on January 5, 2024 and hosted by John Pozza.

The show features tracks from Miles Davis Quintet, Weather Report, Benny Benack III, Sam Levine Band, Chuck Mangione, Esperanza Spalding, Dave Brubeck Quartet, Chris Botti, Tammi Dahl & Catro, Diana Krall, Norah Jones, Glenn Miller Orchestra, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Bob Dylan, Dr. Zoot, Michael Buble, Count Basie & his Orchestra, Al DiMiola, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
John Pozza
