WPSU Jazz Archive - December 29, 2023

WPSU | By Amy Lorek
Published December 29, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
Bandleader-composer Duke Ellington receives an ìOscarî from Danny Kaye, who was master of ceremonies for Esquire magazineís 1945 All-American Jazz concert at the Los Angeles Philharmonic auditorium on Jan. 23, 1945. Ellington was the official choice of all the judges in the annual swing contest. (AP Photo)
AP
Bandleader-composer Duke Ellington receives an award from Danny Kaye, who was master of ceremonies for Esquire magazineís 1945 All-American Jazz concert at the Los Angeles Philharmonic auditorium on Jan. 23, 1945. Ellington was the official choice of all the judges in the annual swing contest.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on December 29, 2023 and hosted by Any Lorek.

The show features tracks from Duke Ellington Orchestra, Mobius Eight, New York Latin Jazz Allstars, Johnny Costa, Yellow Jackets, Oscar Peterson, Don Randi and Quest, Jimmy Heath, Geoff Keezer, George Winston, Buck Clayton, Cal Tjader, John Scofield, Jaco Pastorius Big Band, Chick Corea Akoustic Band, Bennett Brandeis, David Beniot, Mindy Smith and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
