WPSU Blues Archive - December 23, 2023

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published December 23, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
Singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III is photographed at The Associated Press headquarters, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
/
AP
Singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III is photographed at The Associated Press headquarters, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in New York.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, December 23, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Doc Watson, Bo Diddly, The Persuasions, The Black Keys, Hazmat Modine, The North Mississippi Allstars, Loudon Wainwright III, Muddy Waters, R.L. Burnside, The Grateful Dead, Mississippi John Hurt, Josh White, The White Stripes, Blues Travelers, David “Honeyboy” Edwards, Little Walter, Taj Mahal, Sonny Boy Williamson, Rev. Horton Heat, Townes Van Zandt, Dr. John, Memphis Slim, Frank Zappa, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
