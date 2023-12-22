© 2023 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - December 22, 2023

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published December 22, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
FILE - Jon Batiste performs during the Global Citizen festival on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York. Batiste will embark on his first North American headlining tour in 2024. It is in support of his latest album, “World Music Radio.” The “Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People” will kick off Feb. 16. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)
Stefan Jeremiah
/
AP
Jon Batiste performs during the Global Citizen festival on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, December 22, 2023 and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes holiday tracks from Ramsey Lewis Trio, George Shearing Quintet, Harry Connick, Jr., Jimmy Smith, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, Vince Guaraldi Trio, Chris Botti, Diana Krall & The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, The Count Basie Orchestra, Chrissy Hynde & The Pretenders, Jon Batiste, Antonio Hart, Seth MacFarlane & Norah Jones, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown & Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kevin Eubanks, Stan Whitmire, The Manhattan Transfer, Nat King Cole, and more.

Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
