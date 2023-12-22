WPSU Jazz Archive - December 22, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, December 22, 2023 and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes holiday tracks from Ramsey Lewis Trio, George Shearing Quintet, Harry Connick, Jr., Jimmy Smith, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, Vince Guaraldi Trio, Chris Botti, Diana Krall & The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, The Count Basie Orchestra, Chrissy Hynde & The Pretenders, Jon Batiste, Antonio Hart, Seth MacFarlane & Norah Jones, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown & Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kevin Eubanks, Stan Whitmire, The Manhattan Transfer, Nat King Cole, and more.

