WPSU Jazz Archive - December 15, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on December 15, 2023. The program features a live concert from our Jazz @the Palmer series featuring The Ryan Kauffman Quartet. It was recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in October 2018.

The musicians in the group are:

Ryan Kauffman - saxophones

Kirk Reese - piano

Joe Micheals - bass

Chris Lowser - drums

The group plays original songs composed by Kauffman and by jazz greats Thelonious Monk, Frank Loesser, Jule Styne, Antonio Carlos Jobim, George & Ira Gershwin, and Arthur Schwartz.

The concert was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears. It was recorded and produced for radio by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.

