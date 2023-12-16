© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Jazz Archive - December 15, 2023

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published December 15, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
Photo: ryankauffmanmusic.com
Ryan Kaufman

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on December 15, 2023. The program features a live concert from our Jazz @the Palmer series featuring The Ryan Kauffman Quartet. It was recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in October 2018.

The musicians in the group are:
Ryan Kauffman - saxophones
Kirk Reese - piano
Joe Micheals - bass
Chris Lowser - drums

The group plays original songs composed by Kauffman and by jazz greats Thelonious Monk, Frank Loesser, Jule Styne, Antonio Carlos Jobim, George & Ira Gershwin, and Arthur Schwartz.

The concert was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears. It was recorded and produced for radio by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.

Listen to recent WPSPU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen