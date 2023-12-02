© 2023 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - December 1, 2023

WPSU | By Tom Beebee
Published December 2, 2023 at 4:12 AM EST
American jazz trumpeter Miles Davis in concert Sunday, June 1, 1987 in the old Roman Amphitheater in Caesarea, North of Tel Aviv. Davis is in Israel for two concerts which are part of the Israel Festival. (AP Photo).
Photo
/
AP
Miles Davis in concert Sunday, June 1, 1987 in the old Roman Amphitheater in Caesarea, North of Tel Aviv.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on December 1, 2023 and hosted by Tom Beebee.

The show theme is titled “Kinds of Blue,” making reference to the large influence that blues music has had on jazz. Performances include tracks from Benny Goodman, Django Reinhardt, M-Bass, Baker’s Million, Blue Mitchell Quintet, Red Norco with Helen Hughes, Shirley Horn Trio, Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Lena Horn, Keith Jarrett, Nina Simone, Charlie Parker, Lester Young, Jazz at The Philharmonic Ensemble, and more.

Tom Beebee
