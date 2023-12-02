WPSU Jazz Archive - December 1, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on December 1, 2023 and hosted by Tom Beebee.

The show theme is titled “Kinds of Blue,” making reference to the large influence that blues music has had on jazz. Performances include tracks from Benny Goodman, Django Reinhardt, M-Bass, Baker’s Million, Blue Mitchell Quintet, Red Norco with Helen Hughes, Shirley Horn Trio, Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Lena Horn, Keith Jarrett, Nina Simone, Charlie Parker, Lester Young, Jazz at The Philharmonic Ensemble, and more.

