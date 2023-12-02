© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Blues Archive - December 2, 2023

WPSU | By Adam McMillen
Published December 2, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
Bettye LaVette Photo credit: Carol Friedman
Photo credit: Carol Friedman/MKT
/
Anti- Records
Bettye LaVette

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, December 2, 2023 and hosted by Adam McMillan.

The show includes tracks from The "5" Royales, Buddy Guy, Ray Buchanan, Dave Van Ronk, Bettye LaVette, Rev, Johnny L. Jones, Ronnie Hawkins, Wilson Pickett, Jimmy Witherspoon, Freddie King, Charlie Musselwhite, Johnny Taylor, Elmore James, Mavis Staples & Aaron Neville, Marion Black, Saint Paul & The Broken Bones, Gabe Stillman, Etta James, Chris Smither, Erma Franklin, Esther Phillips, Nina Simone, Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Joe Simon, The Neville Brothers, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Adam McMillen
See stories by Adam McMillen