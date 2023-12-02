WPSU Blues Archive - December 2, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, December 2, 2023 and hosted by Adam McMillan.

The show includes tracks from The "5" Royales, Buddy Guy, Ray Buchanan, Dave Van Ronk, Bettye LaVette, Rev, Johnny L. Jones, Ronnie Hawkins, Wilson Pickett, Jimmy Witherspoon, Freddie King, Charlie Musselwhite, Johnny Taylor, Elmore James, Mavis Staples & Aaron Neville, Marion Black, Saint Paul & The Broken Bones, Gabe Stillman, Etta James, Chris Smither, Erma Franklin, Esther Phillips, Nina Simone, Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Joe Simon, The Neville Brothers, and more.

