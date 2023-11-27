WPSU Blues Archive - November 25, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, November 25, 2023 and hosted by Adam McMillan

The show includes tracks from Johnny Dowd, Nina Simone, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Lil Bob & The Lollipops, Lil' Son Jackson, Robert Finley, Percy Mayfield, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Lazy Lester, Big Momma Thornton, Otis Spann, Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Rory Gallagher, James Booker, Will Sexton, Phil Cook, Percy Mayfield, Bob Dylan and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.