WPSU Jazz Archive - November 24, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on November 24, 2023 and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show features a very light sprinkling of holiday jazz along with tracks from The Vince Guaraldi Trio, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Cassandra Wilson, Earl "Fatha” Hines, Ella Fitzgerald, Joshua Redman, Kenny Barron, Nat King Cole, Kenny Garrett, Dexter Gordon, Diane Schuur, Duke Ellington Orchestra, The Count Basie Orchestra with Ellis Marsalis, Esperanza Spalding with Corey King, Gerry Mulligan Quartet, Chris Botti, Louis Armstrong & Duke Ellington, Melissa Morgan, Milt Jackson. Billie Holiday, and more.

Listen to recent WPSPU Jazz shows here.