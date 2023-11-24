© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Jazz Archive - November 24, 2023

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published November 24, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
Musician Chris Botti performs during a concert at the Java Jazz Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, March 5, 2016.
Tatan Syuflana
/
AP
Musician Chris Botti performs during a concert at the Java Jazz Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, March 5, 2016.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on November 24, 2023 and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show features a very light sprinkling of holiday jazz along with tracks from The Vince Guaraldi Trio, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Cassandra Wilson, Earl "Fatha” Hines, Ella Fitzgerald, Joshua Redman, Kenny Barron, Nat King Cole, Kenny Garrett, Dexter Gordon, Diane Schuur, Duke Ellington Orchestra, The Count Basie Orchestra with Ellis Marsalis, Esperanza Spalding with Corey King, Gerry Mulligan Quartet, Chris Botti, Louis Armstrong & Duke Ellington, Melissa Morgan, Milt Jackson. Billie Holiday, and more.

Listen to recent WPSPU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen