WPSU Blues Archive - November 18, 2023

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published November 18, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
Blues legend John Lee Hooker, left, celebrates his birthday and receives greetings from fellow bluesman B.B. King at a party in New York Tuesday, August 20, 1991. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
RICHARD DREW
/
AP
Blues legend John Lee Hooker, left, celebrates his birthday and receives greetings from fellow bluesman B.B. King at a party in New York Tuesday, August 20, 1991.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, November 18, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Canned Heat, Big Bill Broonzy, Christina Olson, Ry Cooder, The Coasters, Blind Willie Johnson, Doc Watson, John Lee Hooker, Sonny Boy Williamson & The Yardbirds, Taj Mahal, Ceahas & Wiggins, Hound Dog Taylor & The Heartbreakers, Maria Muldaur, Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Rory Block, Muddy Waters, Clarence Gatemouth Brown, Larry McKay, Diunna Greenleaf, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
