WPSU Jazz Archive - November 17, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on November 17, 2023 and hosted by Any Lorek.

The show features tracks from Coleman Hawkins, Buck Clayton, Ray Brown Trio, Bob Brookmeyer Newart Orchestra, Bennett Brandeis, Joshua Breakstone Quartet, JimmyHeath, Cal Tjader, George Winston, Rosemary Clooney, Chick Corea, John Scofield, Jaco Pastorius Big Band, Billie Holiday, Johnny Costa, Ernest Raglin, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.