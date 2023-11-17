© 2023 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - November 17, 2023

WPSU | By Amy Lorek
Published November 17, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
FILE - George Winston makes an adjustment on his piano during a sound check before his performance at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts in Cerritos, Calif., on Nov. 4, 2004. Winston, the Grammy-winning pianist who blended jazz, classical, folk and other stylings on such million-selling albums as “Autumn,” “Winter Into Spring” and “December,” died Sunday, June 4, 2023, after a 10-year battle with cancer. He was 73. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Reed Saxon
/
AP
George Winston makes an adjustment on his piano during a sound check before his performance at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts in Cerritos, Calif., on Nov. 4, 2004. Winston, the Grammy-winning pianist who blended jazz, classical, folk and other stylings on such million-selling albums as “Autumn,” “Winter Into Spring” and “December,” died Sunday, June 4, 2023, after a 10-year battle with cancer. He was 73.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on November 17, 2023 and hosted by Any Lorek.

The show features tracks from Coleman Hawkins, Buck Clayton, Ray Brown Trio, Bob Brookmeyer Newart Orchestra, Bennett Brandeis, Joshua Breakstone Quartet, JimmyHeath, Cal Tjader, George Winston, Rosemary Clooney, Chick Corea, John Scofield, Jaco Pastorius Big Band, Billie Holiday, Johnny Costa, Ernest Raglin, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
