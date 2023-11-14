© 2023 WPSU
WPSU Blues Show - November 11, 2023

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published November 11, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 1993 file photo, singer Aretha Franklin performs at the inaugural gala for President Bill Clinton in Washington. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit. She was 76. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
Amy Sancetta
/
AP
In this Jan. 19, 1993 file photo, singer Aretha Franklin performs at the inaugural gala for President Bill Clinton in Washington.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, November 11, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Taj Mahal, Jesse Fuller, Muddy Waters, Ben Harper, Sly & The Family Stone, Blues Brothers, The Black Keys, Bobby Blue Bland, Lead Belly, Sleep John Estes, Ada Brown, Aretha Franklin, Rory Gallagher, Frank Frost with Sam Carr, Lowell Fulson, Mary Flowers, The Built for Comfort Blues Band, Chris Carter, Elmore James, Charlie Musselwhite, Jimi Hendrix and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
