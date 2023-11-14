WPSU Blues Show - November 11, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, November 11, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Taj Mahal, Jesse Fuller, Muddy Waters, Ben Harper, Sly & The Family Stone, Blues Brothers, The Black Keys, Bobby Blue Bland, Lead Belly, Sleep John Estes, Ada Brown, Aretha Franklin, Rory Gallagher, Frank Frost with Sam Carr, Lowell Fulson, Mary Flowers, The Built for Comfort Blues Band, Chris Carter, Elmore James, Charlie Musselwhite, Jimi Hendrix and more.

